Max Defender 8 Forecast: Cooler Trend For The Week Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the low 50s which is typical for mid January. There will be lingering cloud cover, but not much rain as the cold front is in South Florida.

Wednesday will be a cool day with mostly cloudy skies as a weak trough swings across the State. This added instability will bring up rain chances to 30%. The temps will stay in the low 60s during the afternoon.

Thursday will be drier and the sun will come out. The temps will get back up into the mid 60s. No Rain is expected. By Friday highs will be near 70 in the afternoon.