MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler temps won’t stick around, 80-degree weather back by Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even though the first day of spring brought a frontal boundary and weak upper-level low, rest assured warmer and clearer conditions will bounce back quickly!

We continue to track the front and low to deepen south and east overnight tonight. Scattered clouds and small chances for drizzle activity or light showers will remain. The cooler air will remain as we move through the overnight. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 mph as we start to transition into the back half of the low.

By tomorrow, winds will lessen as the low will be more concentrated off the coast of St. Augustine. However, we will still encounter a North or North Easterly flow of cool moist air which will keep clouds around, a small chance for rain, and slightly below average highs in the low and mid-70s through Sunday afternoon.

By Monday, we start losing meteorological interest in the front and low from the weekend and concentrate on a new front from the west. This front will begin affecting our weather pattern by Monday morning with a surge of warm moist air from the south. Morning lows will transition from the low 50s to the upper 50s and afternoons highs flirt near 80 degrees. Clouds will build in from time to time but not as congested as this weekend.

We will continue to increase daytime highs through the week as the front inches closer and closer to the coast; looking to peak between 85 and 87 degrees by Thursday. Friday, the front is expected to pass between the afternoon and overnight period bringing a small chance of scattered showers and isolated weak storms.