MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler temps settle into Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is much cooler and breezy this morning behind yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures are starting in the upper 40s to mid-50s across the Tampa Bay area.

While skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures will be slow to warm up with the chilly north breeze continuing. Temps will eventually warm into the upper 60s and low 70s in most spots.

Expect another chilly night with temps falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s but the breeze will not be as strong.

Seasonable weather continues for the rest of the week with a couple of fronts coming through. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low-70s and lows in the 50s. Rain chances will return Thursday and Sunday as those fronts come through.