MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler, drier and fall-like weather finally arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is pushing into south Florida this morning. Behind the front, winds will come from the north and help bring in cooler and drier air. It will finally feel like fall!

The rain ends quickly this morning, and clouds clear out as well. Expect lots of afternoon sunshine with highs near 80 degrees. That’s just one degree below the average for late October, but it will feel refreshing.

Temps fall quickly tonight. When you wake up Saturday morning, it’ll be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Halloween will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s and slightly higher humidity. It should be quite comfortable in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will also be in the mid 80s with a few more clouds around. There’s just a 10% rain chance late Sunday as another cold front arrives. This front brings even cooler air for early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has an 80% chance of becoming the next tropical system in the next five days as it heads toward central America. The next name would be the Greek letter Eta.