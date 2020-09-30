MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler, breezy and less humid today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another batch of fall weather has returned to the Tampa Bay area. A cold front pushes just to our south this morning, and cooler, drier air has arrived behind it.

Winds will come from the north all day, and a few patchy clouds linger around. Highs will only be in the low 80s, which is about five degrees below average.

This evening, it cools quickly through the 70s after sunset with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. It should feel comfortable for the Lightning Stanley Cup Boat Parade early this evening, but it may get a bit cool after the celebration at Raymond James Stadium.

Humidity will still be low tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. A shower or two is possible south of I-4, closer to the stalled cold front. It should still be comfortable Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Moisture returns Sunday and brings back rain chances and mugginess.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the western Caribbean, and the National Hurricane Center says it has a 60% chance of becoming something tropical.