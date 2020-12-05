MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler and mostly dry this weekend; rain returns Sunday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cold front is passing through the area this morning, and there are a few lingering showers along the frontal boundary.

The front will pass completely down to our south by late-morning and rain chances will drop to near zero by noon.

We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon as cooler and drier air filters in. High’s today will only top out around 73 degrees and it will feel cool with a northerly breeze. Tonight temperatures will fall quickly with morning lows neat 52 degrees Sunday.

Temps will stay below average for Sunday afternoon with highs near 71 degrees and we’ll see a few clouds starting to move in. We’ll stay mostly dry throughout much of the day, rain chances will increase late Sunday night, after 8 p.m., as a second system arrives from the Gulf with another round of rain.

It will be a cold rain and will continue through Monday morning. Drier conditions are expected by Monday afternoon as the system passes out into the Atlantic. Cooler and drier air will once again filter into the Tampa Bay area for the middle of the week and temperatures will be below average.