MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler and breezy today, doesn’t last long

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south this morning, and cooler air arrives behind it. Clouds will gradually decrease as the humidity drops.

It will not get much warmer through the day. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s all day, and then it cools quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, which is close to average for mid-February.

The front lifts back north tomorrow, bringing back warm and more humid air. Highs reach the upper 70s tomorrow with a 40% chance of scattered storms developing in the afternoon. It should be even warmer Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front is set to arrive Friday morning with another round of showers and storms. This front brings cooler air that lasts through the weekend ahead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss