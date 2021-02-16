MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler and breezy today, doesn’t last long

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south this morning, and cooler air arrives behind it. Clouds will gradually decrease as the humidity drops.

It will not get much warmer through the day. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s all day, and then it cools quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, which is close to average for mid-February.

The front lifts back north tomorrow, bringing back warm and more humid air. Highs reach the upper 70s tomorrow with a 40% chance of scattered storms developing in the afternoon. It should be even warmer Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front is set to arrive Friday morning with another round of showers and storms. This front brings cooler air that lasts through the weekend ahead.