MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool with gusty winds Saturday, staying below average Sunday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Temperatures are still mild this morning even though last night’s cold front is to our south.

The rain is well to our south as well. The cooler, drier air is slowly filtering in.

We’re starting off in the upper 40s and 50s with a few clouds in the sky. Although the clouds will break apart and we will see more sunshine this afternoon, highs will only top out in the low 60s today. Winds will be quite gusty, NW at 15 to 20 mph, with even higher gusts possible as high pressure settles in.

Winds will calm down tonight and skies will stay mostly clear. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening all the way into the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

After the chilly start Sunday morning, temperatures will only warm back into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will begin to move back in Sunday afternoon as well but we will stay dry.

A gradual warming trend will begin to start the work week. Highs will be back above average Wednesday through Friday in the low to mid 70s.

There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday when our next front may arrive.