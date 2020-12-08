MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool, sunny and breezy all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cool air continues to rush in from the north all day, so even though there will be lots of sunshine, it only slowly warms up.

Highs will be near 60 degrees, which is 10-15 degrees below average for early December. The north breeze makes it feel even cooler.

There is a Small Craft Advisory and High Surf Advisory posted through the morning.

Tonight should be the coldest night of this “snap” with lows in the upper 30 to low 40s. We make it into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon and low 70s Thursday. Sunny skies are expected through the end of the week.

The next cold front is set to arrive on Sunday with a few showers.