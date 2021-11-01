MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool start to November

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cool breeze greets you as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures climb quickly, and we’re in the low 70s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. That’s still slightly below average for November 1.

Humidity stays low today, and we’ll see just a few passing clouds along with a breeze from the north. A few more clouds are expected tonight, so it won’t be quite as cool. Lows should be in the low 60s.

Another pleasant fall day is set for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. It will be partly cloudy Wednesday, and highs will be back in the low 80s.

A few showers develop Thursday as a front gets closer to us. The rain chance is 20%, and we still make it into the low 80s. The front passes Friday with a 40% chance of storms. There will be another cool down for next weekend.