MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool morning, pleasant afternoon, fall-like temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly start to the day, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70s this afternoon. That’s still slightly below average for early November. You may need a light jacket if you think you may have to stand in line long at the polls today.

A breeze from the northeast continues, and humidity remains low, so we’ll have plenty of sunshine all day.

It cools quickly after sunset with lows near 60 degrees. Wednesday should be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Humidity begins to build Thursday, and rain chances increase to 30% Friday and Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Eta roars ashore in Nicaragua today bringing devastating wind, storm surge, flooding rain, and mudslides to that country and other areas in Central America. The system is expected to drift back into the Caribbean this weekend, and we will need to watch where it goes from there.