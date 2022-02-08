MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool, cloudy, rainy, breezy all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You don’t get more opposite of Florida weather than today. The rain spreads in from the Gulf of Mexico and lingers around all day.

The rain will waver from sprinkles to light to moderate rain at times, but we don’t get much of a break from the rain drops at all. We will pick up anywhere from a half an inch of rain to an inch by the time the system finally leaves.

It never warms up today, and highs will be in the upper 50s. Without any sunshine and a cool breeze from the north, it will feel even cooler than that. Grab out the thick rain coat before leaving the house.

The rain begins to taper off tonight with lows in the upper 40s. There may be a few showers early Wednesday morning, but the sunshine makes a return tomorrow afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We get some comfortable days to end the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. The next cold front brings a 40% rain chance on Super Bowl Sunday.