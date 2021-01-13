MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool, cloudy, rainy all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A very uncharacteristic Florida day with mostly overcast skies and light rain through the day. The off and on showers spread in this morning and linger through sunset.

Without much sunshine, it stays cool all day. Highs only reach the low 60s. The showers end tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s.

We should have a faster warm-up tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. More sunshine is expected tomorrow as well. It’s even warmer on Friday with highs near 70 degrees.

Another cold front passes early Saturday morning with a few showers. That front brings back cooler air. We’ll only hit the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.