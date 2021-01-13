MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool, cloudy, rainy all day

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A very uncharacteristic Florida day with mostly overcast skies and light rain through the day. The off and on showers spread in this morning and linger through sunset.

Without much sunshine, it stays cool all day. Highs only reach the low 60s. The showers end tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 40s.

We should have a faster warm-up tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. More sunshine is expected tomorrow as well. It’s even warmer on Friday with highs near 70 degrees.

Another cold front passes early Saturday morning with a few showers. That front brings back cooler air. We’ll only hit the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss