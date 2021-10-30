MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool, breezy Saturday but drier and comfortable for Halloween in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While it is on the cool side this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, there are passing gusty showers still moving in off the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances will decrease from a 40% this morning to a 20% this afternoon with the coverage of showers a little lower across the area.

Temperatures will warm to around 75°, which is below average. A few showers will continue near the coast overnight but overall, Sunday will be a much drier and less breezy day.

Expect more sun Sunday afternoon with a high near 76. Temperatures will quickly fall Sunday evening. The forecast for trick-or-treaters includes temperatures falling into the upper 60s after 7:00 p.m. but no rain is expected and there will just be a light cool breeze.

Even chillier temperatures are expected Sunday night and Monday morning with lows in the upper 50s in most spots.

Early next week, a gradual warm up begins with highs back in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday. A weaker cold front may push through late next week with another low chance for showers.