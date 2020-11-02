MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool, breezy and sunny all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and cooler air arrives this morning. There will be a cool breeze from the north all day.

Temperatures only climb into the mid 70s, which is below average for early November. We will have plenty of sunshine, but remember the sun sets at 5:45 pm.

After sunset, it cools down quickly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. That’s the coolest night so far of the season.

Another sunny and cool day with highs in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow. We reach the low 80s on Wednesday, and that’s closer to seasonal averages. Humidity begins to increase later in the week and that brings back small rain chances.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Eta is expected to strengthen rapidly in the Caribbean as it slowly creeps toward Central America. It may even reach Category 3 strengthen, and it will bring flooding rain and mudslides to Nicaragua and Honduras. Long range models suggest the system may drift back into the Caribbean, so we will continue to watch it into next week.