MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny days continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. That’s just slightly below average, but it should feel quite comfortable in the sunshine. Humidity remains low, so skies should be bright blue.

Another surge of cooler air arrives this afternoon, so it cools quickly again this evening. Overnight lows will be back in the mid 40s.

Similar afternoon highs expected on Wednesday with most areas hitting the upper 60s. A few clouds will develop late in the day.

The warmest day this week is Thursday with highs in the low 70s, but another cold front brings a few showers and cooler air Friday.