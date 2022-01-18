MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We start the day with the coldest temperatures so far of the season. Most of us in the 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory is in place until 8am for inland areas of Citrus, Hernando, and Sumter counties.

It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but it stays cool despite the sunshine.

Highs reach the mid 60s this afternoon, and the average high is near 71 degrees. If you’re standing right in the sun, it will still feel comfortable. Temperatures cool quickly this evening, and overnight lows will be in the mid-upper 40s.

We finally make it back to average in the low 70s Wednesday afternoon, and we reach the mid 70s Thursday.

The end of the week brings a complex system into Florida. The first cold front stalls just to our north Friday and brings a few showers late in the day. During the weekend, areas of low pressure develop along the front and keep our weather pattern unsettled into early Sunday. Exact timing of the rain through the weekend remains uncertain right now.

Once the system finally pushes south and east on Sunday, it will be cooler again. Highs return to the mid 60s to start next week.