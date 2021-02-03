MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny all day; not as windy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another day with temperatures running well below average. Highs only reach 60 degrees this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below average. It will not be as windy as yesterday, but there will be a light breeze from the northwest.

Expect bright blue skies all day because the humidity remains quite low. Those clear skies allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

It stays sunny tomorrow, and it will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. We make it back to the low 70s Friday.

During the weekend a front arrives and stalls, so there is a 30% rain chance Saturday. It will still be warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers expected Sunday morning, but the timing of when those showers taper off is still unclear. That will ultimately determine the forecast for the Super Bowl.

The front lingers in the area, so there will still be a few showers and warm temperatures next week.