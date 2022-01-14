MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and dry to start the weekend, then rainy Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While it feels slightly cool all day, temperatures are close to average for mid-January. Highs reach 70 degrees with a light breeze and lots of sunshine.

Temperatures fall quickly after sunset tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, so grab a jacket if you’re heading out this evening.

Saturday will be the much better day to get outside this weekend. It warms up nicely into the low 70s with just a few clouds around. Take advantage of the nice weather on Saturday because the rain moves in for Sunday.

Models are trending toward an earlier start to the rain on Sunday. A few light showers may come in off the Gulf of Mexico around sunrise with the heaviest downpours around midday. After that, the front pushes the showers farther inland and to the south. Overall, there’s a 70% chance of rain, and it will be gusty as well. Highs only make it to the upper 60s.

Definitely bring rain gear to the Bucs’ game. At this point, it looks like kickoff is when the worst weather will occur. Then, it slowly dries out, and temperatures drop. With the wind, it may be uncomfortably cool at times.

Chilly weather expected to stick around for early next week. Clearing clouds on Monday, and highs only in the mid 60s. We drop into the 40s Monday night and stay in the mid-upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.