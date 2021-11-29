MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and dry to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and the skies cleared quickly behind some light rain overnight.

It looks like we’ll see plenty of blue sky and sunshine today with low humidity. Highs only make it into the low 70s with a breeze from the north all day.

Temperatures fall quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Hernando and Citrus counties may see temperatures drop closer to 40 degrees.

Another sunny, dry and cool day expected tomorrow with highs still in the low 70s. It gets a little warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s, but that’s still slightly below average.

We finally return to the mid-upper 70s Thursday and Friday. No rain is expected this entire week. The next potential cold front with rain is early next week.