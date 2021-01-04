MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and dry to start the first week of 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed south, and cooler air continues to spread in behind it. Temperatures will slowly warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, which is below average for early January. Humidity remains low, and skies will be mostly sunny all day.

It cools quickly once the sun sets. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Another cool and dry day expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. A gradual warm-up takes us to near 70 Wednesday and low 70s Thursday before another front arrives with rain on Friday.

Cooler air returns for next weekend.