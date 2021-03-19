MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and breezy all weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the cold front pushes farther to the south today, cooler and less humid air arrives. Temperatures only climb into the low 70s, which is more like late January weather.

There will also be a strong breeze from the northwest all day. Once the sun sets, it cools down quickly. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Spring begins on Saturday morning, but we stay below average with highs only in the low 70s again. The breeze from the north continues as an area of low pressure develops off Florida’s east coast.

That low pressure may spread in a few clouds and a 10% chance of rain on Sunday, but it also helps keep us cool and breezy. Once again, afternoon highs are only expected in the low 70s Sunday.

We gradually warm up each day next week.