MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool and breezy all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the chilliest day of this cool snap. Temperatures only climb into the mid 70s this afternoon, and a strong breeze from the northeast will make it feel a bit cooler.

It should stay mostly sunny with low humidity all day. Then, cooling down quickly after sunset again. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs return to the upper 70s tomorrow, which is normal for mid November. It will still be quite breezy, but that breeze comes off the Atlantic Ocean, so we may see a few passing clouds.

Humidity slowly builds into the weekend, so there are 10% rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, it should still be quite comfortable.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Iota should continue to weaken over Honduras and El Salvador today. One tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 30% chance of development, and there’s a wave between the Bahamas and Bermuda that has a 20% chance.