MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool all day; warmer this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab out the coats today. Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s. It will warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon, which is about five degrees below average. While there will still be a cool breeze from the north, it won’t be as windy as yesterday.

It gets chilly again this evening. Temperatures fall through the 50s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Expect a warmer weekend with highs in the low 70s Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Watch for a few extra clouds Sunday with a slim rain chance late in the day. A cold front will keep a few showers around through early Monday morning.

Behind the front, even cooler air arrives. Highs on Monday will be in the low-mid 60s, and we stay closer to 60 on Tuesday afternoon.