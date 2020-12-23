MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Comfortable today; storms arrive Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a pleasant day with lots of sunshine and fast warm-up. Highs reach the mid 70s with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity.

It stays milder overnight with lows in the low 60s. Winds start coming from the south ahead of an approaching cold front.

Expect mostly dry conditions to start Christmas Eve, but the storms increase in the afternoon and evening when the front arrives. Right now, the Tampa Bay area is under a marginal or low risk of strong to severe thunderstorms as the system pushes south. Most areas will pick up a half inch to an inch of rain. Higher rainfall amounts expected north of I-4.

Much colder air rushes in behind the front just in time for Christmas. When you’re opening gifts Christmas morning, the rain will have ended and temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Highs are only expected in the upper 50s with a cold wind from the north.

You may want to build a fire Christmas evening, temperatures drop quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs stay in the 50s on Saturday as well.