MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Comfortable today, another cold front arrives Friday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are not nearly as cold as they were yesterday morning but they are still chilly with low to mid-50 to start the day. With clear skies and a lot of sunshine expected this morning, temperatures will warm up fast with highs today generally in the mid to upper 70s.

No rain is in the forecast for us this afternoon but a cold front approaches and passes through Friday and into Saturday increasing the chances for showers and maybe a thunderstorm south of I-4 Friday into Saturday.

There is some uncertainty with the forecast and how fast the front will pass through, however it shouldn’t impact our forecast too much. There’s a 20% chance for a few showers, maybe a thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening with temperatures Friday still mild out ahead of the front, highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday, the front will pass through and rain chances increase to a 30% for scattered showers and again maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures do not warm up Saturday though, with the cooler air filtering in behind the front, highs will generally be in the mid 60s.

It stays cool and dry for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Another, slightly stronger, system will pass through on Tuesday with another chance for scattered showers and storms. This could also bring with it a chance for some stronger storms as it passes through. It will bring us another cool down for the middle of next week as well.