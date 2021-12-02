MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Comfortable stretch of days into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for weather in Florida. Afternoon highs reach the mid-upper 70s today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. There will be a light breeze from the north all day.

Overnight lows drop into the mid-upper 50s, which is close to average for early December. Right after sunset, be sure to look for Jupiter, Saturn and Venus all lined up and shining bright. Some patchy fog is possible after midnight.

We have another comfortable day tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. The forecast stays dry through the weekend, and we even get close to 80 by Sunday.

The next rain chance comes on Monday as a weak front arrives. Right now, we only have a 20% chance of rain, and the front won’t bring cooler air. Highs stay near 80 degrees for most of next week.