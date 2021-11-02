MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Comfortable few days ahead of next front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. That’s close to average for early November. Humidity stays comfortable all day.

Most of the area will stay dry today, but there’s a small chance of an afternoon or evening shower south of I-4. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine today and just a few clouds tonight. Lows will be in the low-mid 60s.

Wednesday looks pleasant with highs in the low 80s and a partly cloudy sky. We add in a 20% rain chance Thursday ahead of the next cold front.

That front brings a 50% chance of off and on storms on Friday, so make your plans accordingly. Highs will be in the 70s Friday with the rain and clouds.

Behind the front, we get a significant cool-down. Highs should only be in the mid 70s this weekend, and we drop into the 50s at night. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night, so you get the extra hour of sleep!