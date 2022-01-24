MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Coldest morning yet, staying cool all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab out the big winter coats this morning. It’s the coldest we’ve been all season.

There are Freeze Warnings for Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties. Frost Advisories are posted for almost all areas away from the coast.

Even with lots of sunshine through the day, it’s a slow warm-up. Highs reach the low 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. We’ll start to notice a few clouds this evening, but it will still be chilly tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Leave the winter coats and bring out the rain jackets tomorrow. The rain chance increases to 60% by the afternoon as an area of low pressure and a cold front push from the Gulf of Mexico and across the the state.

The clouds and rain keep us cool with highs still in the low 60s. The rain tapers off early Wednesday, and highs will be in the mid 60s.

The warmest day is Thursday. In fact, it’s the only day this week that we make it into the 70s. Another front passes on Friday with a 30% chance of rain. At this point, it looks like there may be some sprinkles Saturday morning, but it will clear out quickly.

That means it should be dry and cool for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates Saturday afternoon.