Max Defender 8 Forecast: Colder Temps Tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will fall to below freezing across areas north of I-4. Temps will be from anywhere the low 30s to low 40s across the Tampa Bay area. East of I-75 there is the potential for frost with clear skies, light winds and cold temps.

Thursday morning will start off cold, but through the day temps will be able to rise into the mid 60s. It will be mostly sunny all day long with lighter winds. No rain is expected, making for a nice afternoon.

Friday morning will be milder with temps in the low 50s. Through the day temps will quickly get back up into the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move into north Florida bringing a slim 10% chance of rain to our area.

This weekend the cold front will eventually stall near the Tampa Bay area keeping a chance of rain in the forecast for Super Bowl Sunday.