MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold weekend ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Last night’s cold front is well south of the Tampa Bay area but the cooler air is just arriving. Tonight temperatures will steadily drop into the upper 40s. Clouds will stick around but we will stay dry outside of a very stray drizzle.

After the chilly start, temperatures will not warm much through the day on Saturday. Highs will only top out near 60 degrees and many areas will stay in the 50s all day. That is 10 degrees below average.

Temperatures will stay cool despite the sunshine returning in the afternoon. The winds will weaken throughout the day as well.

It will be even colder Sunday morning with lows in the 40s in Tampa. A Freeze Watch is in effect for inland Citrus and Hernando counties from 4 am until 10 am for temperatures near 30 degrees.

Highs on Sunday will be below average once again, near 63 degrees in Tampa.

We’ll be back to near average, 70 degrees, early near week ahead of the next cold front that looks to move through on Tuesday with a few showers.