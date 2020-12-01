Max Defender 8 Forecast: Cold Temps Moving In Tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will fall quickly reaching into the 40s by Tuesday Morning. The forecast low in Tampa is 48. Northern spots will be in the upper 30s to start the day.

Tuesday will be a cool day with northwest winds still a little breezy. Temps will only make it up to around 60 degrees with many spots remaining in the 50s. There is no rain in the forecast though with blue skies and sunshine.

Wednesday will be another very chilly day. There is a freeze watch in effect for citrus & hernando counties in the morning. The rest of the Tampa Bay area will be in the mid 30s to near near 40 degrees. Southern spots may only drop into the low 40s. Wednesday afternoon highs reach back up into the mid 60s. It will be mostly sunny.