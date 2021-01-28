MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold start Friday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are dropping quickly this evening under clear skies and lighter winds. High pressure will keep things calm overnight and it will feel like winter Friday morning. Temperatures will be near 43 degrees in Tampa but farther north temperatures will be in the mid to upper-30s.

After the cold start, we’ll be slow to warm up through the morning. By noon, temps will warm into the upper 50s with a high Friday afternoon near 65 degrees. Expect abundant sunshine once again and lighter winds.

It will be a cold evening with dropping temps. Saturday morning will begin in the 40s but expect a bigger warm up after that chilly start. Highs Saturday afternoon will be near average, in the low 70s.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 70s but expect more clouds in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase late Sunday night into early Monday morning as another cold front moves through.

Showers will likely end early Monday morning and cold and drier air will again filter into the Tampa Bay area. Highs will be below average in the 60s for the first half of the week before a gradual warming trend starts for the second half. 70s will return by Thursday afternoon.