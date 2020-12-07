MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold nights, cool sunshine midweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This morning’s cold front has passed well to our south with clearing skies across the area. Colder and drier air will continue to filter in tonight and we’ve got a chilly stretch of days ahead.

Low temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning with some upper 30s likely across northern spots. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day but the chilly north breeze will hold high temperatures down to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday morning will be even colder with low temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. With high pressure overhead, more sunshine and gradually warming temperatures are expected through the rest of the week.

Our next cold front will arrive on Sunday with a few showers possible followed by another cool down into early next week.