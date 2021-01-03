MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front with showers today brings cooler air for the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cold front is passing through the Tampa Bay area this morning with scattered showers. Temperatures are in the upper in most spots and it feels mild.

The front will make slow progress. A line of showers will push south throughout the day with rain chances tapering off after the midday hours.

Clouds will linger. Temps will hold in the upper 60s but less humid air sinks south and by the evening hours, the air will feel cooler.

Tonight the skies clear out for the most part and temperatures will drop quickly. Lows Monday morning will be near 50 degrees in Tampa and in the 40s in the Nature Coast.

Monday afternoon will feature a lot of sunshine but highs will only top out near 66 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be chill in the upper 40s. Highs stay below average in the 60s through Wednesday.

A brief rebound in temps will occur Thursday before another cold front moves through Friday.