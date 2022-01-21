MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front with showers today and Saturday, turns cold again for the weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are quite mild this morning compared to earlier this week. With more clouds overhead, temps didn’t fall as much last night and most spots are starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front is approaching from the northwest and will keep the clouds in the sky today, it will also increase rain chances, but only slightly. A few showers are possible, mainly north of I-4 with rain chances at a 30% through the afternoon and evening.

The front will continue to slide south through the Tampa Bay area tonight and early Saturday keeping rain chances to a 30% for scattered showers through at least the first half of the day. After the front clears, winds will turn breezy out of the north and another blast of cooler and drier air will settle in the for weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low to mid-60s and lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

The Bucs playoff game will be dry and sunshine will be out but it will be cold with temps in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees at kickoff but then dropping throughout the game.

A second, stronger Gulf system will pass through the peninsula on Tuesday. This will increase rain chances again with the possibility of a few strong storms as well. Stay tuned over the weekend as we work out the timing and details of this next system but either way behind it, cooler air once again returns.