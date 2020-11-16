MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front passes today and brings back ‘fall’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is pushing south through the Tampa Bay area today. There is just a 10% chance of a shower through midday. Drier air starts arriving from the north this afternoon.

Highs reach the low 80s, which is still above average for mid-November, but it’ll start to feel less humid this afternoon with a cool breeze from the north.

Temperatures drop quickly this evening through the 70s with an overnight low near 60 degrees.

A long stretch of fall-like weather stays with us this week. Sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It may feel cool at night as most areas drop into the 50s.

Long range, humidity builds a bit for the weekend, but it stays comfortable.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Iota has strengthened rapidly as it nears Central America. It is currently a dangerous Category 4 hurricane and set to make landfall in the same area with Hurricane Eta made landfall just two weeks ago.