MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front passes overnight with a few showers, cooler air arrives Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cold front will pass through overnight and bring a few showers and rumbles of thunder. The showers will end by mid-morning and cooler and drier air will filter into the Tampa Bay area for the rest of Saturday.

Tonight, the clouds will stick around as the front passes and temperatures will only fall into the mid 60s. Behind the front tomorrow, northerly winds will bring in the cooler air and keep high temperatures in the low 70s even though we’ll see some more sunshine than we did today.

Temps will drop quickly tomorrow evening with clearer skies and lighter winds. Lows by Sunday morning will be chilly, in the low 50s.

Most of Sunday will be dry and cool. Highs will top out near 70 degrees. Clouds will begin to filter in during the afternoon as a second round of rain develops in the Gulf. Rain chances will increase late Sunday and stay high through Monday morning. It will be a chilly rain with temperatures falling into the upper 50s Sunday night.

The second system will move in from the Gulf and pass out in to the Atlantic by Monday afternoon.

Cooler and drier air will filter in to the Tampa area once again. This time it will be here to stay as a cool and quiet pattern settles in for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be below average with highs in the mid to upper-60s and lows in the low 50s. A slow warm-up will happen toward the end of the week with highs back in the low 70s but it will still be quite comfortable.