Max Defender 8 Forecast: Cold Front Moving In Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A cold front is moving in and will bring a few strong storms with gusts over 60 mph.

The showers and storms will linger through midnight and then it will dry out overnight as breezy northwest winds bring in drier and cooler air. Temps will fall into the 40s overnight.

Christmas Day is going to be chilly with temps not able to warm up much with a strong breeze. High temps will only get into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Look for a good bit of sunshine and dry conditions.

Saturday morning will be the coldest we get during this round of cool weather. There is a freeze watch in effect for Citrus, Hernando & Pasco counties. Most of the Tampa Bay area will drop into the 30s. Saturday Will be sunny, but chilly with highs into the mid 50s.

Sunday we slowly start to warm up.