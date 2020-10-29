Max Defender 8 Forecast: Cold Front Moves Through Tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A cold front will pass through the Tampa Bay area tonight and bring showers through the night.

By Friday morning the cold front will be moving south, but there could be a few lingering showers in the far southern portions of our viewing area. Temps will drop into the upper 60s overnight. Through the day skies will clear and we will see plenty of sunshine. High temps will only make it up to around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be a beautiful day and perfect for all Halloween festivities. There will be no rain and it will be a cool start to the day in the low 60s. During the afternoon hours temps will get back up into the mid 80s.

Sunday will be dry and pleasant again with highs near 85.