MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front moves through Tampa today, bring chilly temps for Valentines day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Skies are cloudy and light to moderate rain is falling across most of the Tampa Bay area this morning as a cold front moves through.

The rain will be scattered for most of the morning and start to taper off early afternoon. The clouds will slowly break apart as well and even though we should see a little sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s.

The clouds completely clear out this evening and the colder air will continue to usher in from the north. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with morning lows in the mid 40s.

Valentine’s Day will feature a lot of sunshine but well below average temperatures with highs around 64°. A few clouds will move in in the afternoon but it will stay dry all day.

Temperatures will drop quick Monday evening so make sure to grab a sweater if you have date night plans out and about.

After another night in the mid-40s for Tuesday morning, temperatures warm up nicely for the rest of the week with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the low 80s.

Another cold front comes in Friday and into Saturday increasing rain chances once again.