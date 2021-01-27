Max Defender 8 Forecast: Cold Front Moves South Tonight

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA)- A cold front will bring a line of rain through the Tampa Bay area this evening and tonight. Scattered showers will wind down after midnight as the front pushes south. Skies will clear and winds will become breezy out of the north.

Thursday morning will be cooler in the 50s to start the day. Through the day temps will reach back up into the mid 60s in the afternoon. It will be breezy and sunny.

Friday will be quite chilly in the morning in the 40s. By Friday afternoon highs will only be into the mid 60s.