MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front inbound tonight, cooler stretch ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very warm transition into 2021 with high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s over the last several days, we’ve got much cooler weather on the way for the next several days.

A cold front will move through slowly tonight into Sunday. Scattered showers are expected with this front overnight into the day tomorrow. Temperatures overnight will stay mild only dropping into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers will wind down during the afternoon hours Sunday. High temperatures won’t climb much only reaching the upper 60s. Even with lots of sunshine on Monday, temperatures will be stuck below average in the 60s again!

Most of next week will be quiet and dry with high temperatures back near average around 70 degrees. Our next cold front will bring more showers Friday followed by another cool down into next weekend.