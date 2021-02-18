Max Defender 8 Forecast: Cold Front Forecast To Arrive Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will stay quite warm and mostly cloudy overnight. Temps only drop into the upper 60s ahead of our next cold front.

The front arrives Friday morning and will slowly drop through the Tampa Bay area through the day. Showers will develop early and linger through most of the day. Temps will actually drop into the afternoon and likely not get above about 70 early in the day. It will be overcast and breezy all day.

Friday night skies will clear and temps will drop quickly. Temps will fall into the mid 40s overnight. Saturday will be a pretty day, but it’ll be cool even into the afternoon. The afternoon temps will only reach into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday morning will be chilly and sunny. It will be dry all day and afternoon temps will get back up into the low 70s.