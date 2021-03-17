MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front brings showers and storms Thursday evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a bright and very warm St. Patrick’s Day today, we’ve got some changes coming for the rest of this week.

Expect another mild and muggy night tonight with overnight low temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll spend much of the day Thursday waiting on an approaching cold front. Most of the day will feature sunshine with warm and windy conditions. High temperatures will surge back into the low/mid 80s.

The cold front will move through later Thursday evening with a broken line of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

A tiny shower chance will persist into early Friday across southern parts of the Tampa Bay area. Otherwise, cooler and much drier air will crash in area behind tomorrow night’s front. High temperatures by Friday afternoon will only reach the low 70s.

Below average temperatures will persist throughout the weekend with high temperatures hovering in the low/mid 70s.