MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front brings late week rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This stretch of warm, muggy and dry weather will continue into the middle part of the work week. It’s been ten days now since we last recorded rainfall in Tampa! Rain chances will rise later this week as our next front approaches.

Expect another warm and muggy night tonight with overnight low temperatures dropping into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog may develop by morning.

Saint Patrick’s Day Wednesday will be another warm, muggy and dry day with lots of sunshine. A breezy south wind will help temperatures rocket back up into the 80s.

Our next cold front will move through the Tampa Bay area Thursday evening overnight into early Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as the front passes and a few of the storms could be strong. Much cooler and drier air will follow this front with high temperatures on Friday only reaching the lower 70s.

Sunshine will return on Saturday with near average high temperatures in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible Sunday as another push of cooler air arrives.