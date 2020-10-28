MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front brings cooler, drier air by the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday marked a third straight day of record heat in the Tampa Bay area but thankfully it won’t be around for much longer.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall this evening as a strong Category 2 hurricane in southeastern Louisiana. This was the fifth named storm and third hurricane to strike the state of Louisiana in this brutal 2020 tropical season.

Zeta will race across the southeastern United States overnight and Thursday eventually emerging out into the Atlantic Thursday evening. The system will help to pull a cold front through the Tampa Bay area Thursday night into early Friday.

The last of a few showers will wind down tonight with partly cloudy skies expected. Overnight low temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s. Expect one more breezy and very warm day Thursday with high temperatures back in the upper 80s. A few more showers are likely during the afternoon but the overall rain chance is just 20%.

More showers are possible late Thursday into early Friday as the cold frontal boundary moves through. Eventually, some cooler, drier and generally more comfortable air will filter in Friday into Halloween on Saturday. Another cold front arriving early Monday could bring a more significant cool down!