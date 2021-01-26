Max Defender 8 Forecast: Cold Front Arrives Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay very mild only falling into the mid to upper 60s. There will be a lot of sea fog and regular fog around by the time you get up Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning will be foggy & mild. Through the day clouds will stick around and temps will return back up into the mid 70s. A cold front arrives in the evening with a line of scattered showers. A rumble of thunder or two is possible as well. The rain chance is 30% on Wednesday.

Thursday morning will be dry and cooler with temps in the mid 50s. A north wind will keep temps cool and highs will be in the mid 60s. It will be dry and sunny through the day.

Friday will be chilly as well with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s!