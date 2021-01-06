MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold front arrives Thursday night with showers and another cool down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures will not be as cold tonight with lows falling into the low 50s as opposed to lows this morning that were in the mid 40s. There will be a few clouds in the sky but it will stay dry and winds will be light.

Thursday will be near average but the warmest day of the next eight. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will warm to near 72 degrees in the afternoon.

A cold front will approach Thursday night with a few showers first arriving to the Nature Coast after sunset. Showers will move from northwest to southeast through the night and Tampa will be drying out early Friday morning.

Temperatures will be mild Friday morning, in the upper 50s, but will only warm into the upper 60s Friday afternoon with cooler and drier air filtering in all day.

The weekend will remain dry but chilly with lows in the 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s.

A second cold front will come through Monday afternoon with another chance for showers. Temperatures will stay slightly below average next week behind the front with high in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.