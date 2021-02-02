MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold and windy all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab out the coats! A strong wind continues from the northwest all day, and temperatures struggle to warm much at all.

Highs will only be in the mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees below average. Wind gusts are expected to be 25-35 mph most of the day. Extra clouds remain for the first half of the day, and more sunshine breaks out for the afternoon

Winds begin to relax tonight, and temperatures fall quickly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Expect a sunny, cool and breezy day tomorrow with highs near 60 degrees. We make it to the mid 60s Thursday.

The next system brings a few showers Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The exact timing of the cold front is not set yet, but it should keep rain around Sunday morning and begin to dry out later in the day. When the front passes will determine the weather for the Super Bowl.